/R E P E A T -- Spring Break rally in Whistler Village for public transit/

Mar 17, 2022, 10:00 ET
WHISTLER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Community members and area transit workers will hold a rally in the heart of Whistler Village during spring break to demand a fair contract.
"B.C. Transit's lack of commitment to resolving this labour dispute is a slap in the face to transit workers, the ridership they serve, and every business big and small in Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "B.C. Transit is leaving this region out to dry during a critical re-building phase as pandemic restrictions are lifting."
What:
Rally for Public Transit
Who:
Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director and Unifor members on strike and their supporters.
When:
Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time
Where:
Unifor Local 114 represents more than 80 transit workers in Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton who began legal strike action on January 29, 2022.
