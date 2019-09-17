/R E P E A T -- Santé Cannabis and Spectrum Therapeutics Launch Transformative Medical Cannabis Training Program for Québec Healthcare Professionals/

MONTREAL and SMITHS FALLS, ON, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Québec doctors have a new tool at their disposal for learning about medical cannabis and its viability as a treatment option for their patients.

Santé Cannabis, a pioneer in medical cannabis in Québec, has partnered with Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) to launch the Prescriber Training Program, designed to aid physicians and patients, announced today at the new Santé Cannabis clinic and research centre in Montréal.

This new initiative developed by Santé Cannabis equips physicians with the most up-to-date clinical guidelines, support networks, online and in-person training opportunities so they can prescribe and monitor cannabinoid treatment plans with confidence. The program will be offered for free to Québec physicians and is made possible by an unrestricted educational grant from Spectrum Therapeutics.

"Patient referrals and training requests from our physician colleagues have increased by more than 500 per cent over the last year," says Dr. Michael Dworkind, Medical Director of Santé Cannabis and McGill University Associate Professor of Family Medicine. "It is our duty as physicians to understand the available treatment options for our patients, and medical cannabis treatments have emerged as an important clinical tool. In this program, we extend our experience and expertise to healthcare professionals, in order to support them to meet the needs of their patients."

The Prescriber Training Program is designed by clinicians for clinicians, and gives a unique, practical approach to medical cannabis learning. It provides participating physicians with:

Self-learning modules that detail treatment evidence for specific conditions and symptoms;

Ongoing personalized phone support for questions about medical cannabis and patient care;

Clinical preceptorship opportunities at four Santé Cannabis locations across Québec;

Practical reference guidebook on developing and managing treatment plans and dosing; and

Clinical toolkits to help navigate patient assessment and follow-ups.

"A significant issue preventing the consideration of cannabinoid medicine by healthcare professionals is that the topic is not typically included in the medical school curriculum," comments Dr. Mark Ware, Chief Medical Officer, Canopy Growth. "We've invested in a range of training and education initiatives to address this gap in knowledge, and this new program creates an important resource for Québec physicians interested in learning how to integrate medical cannabis into their practice."

As Québec's first and foremost medical cannabis clinic and research centre, Santé Cannabis has received referrals from more than 2,500 physicians and assessed over 6,000 patients since 2014, while also providing information sessions for patients and healthcare professionals. Spectrum Therapeutics' track record with providing industry-leading education, resources and support for healthcare professionals includes:

Evidence-based educational courses in Canada that have been delivered to thousands of physicians, nurses, and pharmacists, including accredited medical education programs through the Canadian Council on Continuing Education in Pharmacy (CCCEP)

that have been delivered to thousands of physicians, nurses, and pharmacists, including accredited medical education programs through the Canadian Council on Continuing Education in Pharmacy (CCCEP) A first-of-its-kind Catalyst Peer Mentorship Program, which links physicians from across Canada with colleagues who possess advanced knowledge of the cannabis field in order to provide case-by-case support.

with colleagues who possess advanced knowledge of the cannabis field in order to provide case-by-case support. 71,000+ interactions with healthcare professionals

Media are invited to attend an open house to learn more about the program and visit the recently expanded Santé Cannabis clinic and research centre in Montréal including a guided tour. Santé Cannabis Medical Director Dr. Michael Dworkind, Practicing Physician Dr. Alain Watier, and Canopy Growth Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Ware will be available for interviews. Event details below:

Date: Tuesday, September 17th 2019

Time: 9:00AM to 5:00PM

Address: 225-4150 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Westmount, H3Z 2Y5

RSVP: If you'd like to attend, please RSVP with Lilia Rassoul ( media@santecannabis.ca)

ABOUT SANTÉ CANNABIS

Santé Cannabis is Québec's leading specialized medical cannabis clinic and research centre, with clinics operating in Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke and Pointe Claire. Santé Cannabis is a trusted and essential consultative service for over 2500 physicians who have referred more than 12,000 patients since 2014. The clinical care team is comprised of family physicians and specialists in chronic pain, cancer, gastroenterology, and endocrinology, as well as nurses with clinical expertise in cannabis medicine. Santé Cannabis provides online and onsite training for healthcare professionals, researchers, and decision makers from all over the world. As a Contract Research Organization specialized in medical cannabis, Santé Cannabis offers consultation, data management and clinical trial services to a diverse range of clients from pharmaceutical, biotech and cannabis industries.

ABOUT SPECTRUM THERAPEUTICS

Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC), is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, furthering the public's understanding of medical cannabis and its various applications, and cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Founded in Canada, Spectrum Therapeutics operates in Australia, South America, Africa and across Europe. Its products are available in a wide range of potencies and formats designed to simplify the dialogue around strength and dosage by applying a colour-coded spectrum to categorize medical cannabis according to THC and CBD levels.

Spectrum Therapeutics' offerings include whole flower cannabis, oils and new innovations such as Softgels in addition to single cannabinoid medicine Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics. Through product simplification, robust clinical research and ongoing education of healthcare professionals, Spectrum Therapeutics is committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of patients around the globe.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through the Company's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. The Company has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents. The Company's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics. The Company operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships. From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 4.7 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include "most up-to-date clinical guidelines, support networks, online and in-person training opportunities", and "will be offered for free". Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including medical cannabis regulations and such risks contained in the Company's annual information form dated June 24, 2019 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

For further information: Santé Cannabis: Lilia Rassoul, PR & Communications, media@santecannabis.ca, +1 (514) 419-4131 x 150, www.santecannabis.ca; Canopy Growth: Carly Pickett, Media Relations, carly.pickett@canopygrowth.com, 343-996-3234; Tyler Burns, Investor Relations, Tyler.burns@canopygrowth.com, 855-558-9333 ex 122

Related Links

canopygrowth.com

