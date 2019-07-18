/R E P E A T -- Notice to the Media - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, to announce federal funding to address the opioids crisis/ Français
Jul 18, 2019, 09:00 ET
KAMLOOPS, BC, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, will participate in training delivered by St. John Ambulance (BC and Yukon) and announce federal funding to address the opioid overdose crisis.
The Minister will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
Date
July 18, 2019
Time
Photo-op: 10:45 am (PDT)
Announcement: 11:15 am (PDT)
Location
Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops
150 Wood St, Kamloops, BC
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca
