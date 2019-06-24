/R E P E A T -- Notice to Media - Minister of Health to visit the Greater Toronto Area/

TORONTO, June 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, will visit Toronto and Brampton to deliver health-related announcements.

Date

Monday, June 24, 2019

10:00 a.m. (EDT): Minister Petitpas Taylor will announce funding for community-based cannabis public education and awareness initiatives.

Location

Dovercourt Boys and Girls Club

180 Westmoreland Ave

Toronto, ON

Note for Media:

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

12:15 p.m. (EDT): Minister Petitpas Taylor will deliver remarks at the Empire Club of Canada on the topic "From hospital to home: Preparing our health care system for an aging Canada."

Location

Arcadian Court

401 Bay Street

Simpson Tower, 8th Floor

Toronto, ON

2:30 p.m. (EDT): Minister Petitpas Taylor will announce the availability of Canada's Food Guide in Indigenous and multicultural languages.

Location

Chalo! FreshCo

8405 Financial Drive

Brampton, ON

Note for Media:

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

10:00 a.m. (EDT): The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, will announce Government of Canada funding that will benefit Canadians at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Location

Main Lobby

LMC Brampton

2979 Bovaird Drive East

Brampton, ON

Note for Media:

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, (613) 957-0200; Media Relations: Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca