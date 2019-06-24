/R E P E A T -- Notice to Media - Minister of Health to visit the Greater Toronto Area/ Français
TORONTO, June 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, will visit Toronto and Brampton to deliver health-related announcements.
Date
Monday, June 24, 2019
10:00 a.m. (EDT): Minister Petitpas Taylor will announce funding for community-based cannabis public education and awareness initiatives.
Location
Dovercourt Boys and Girls Club
180 Westmoreland Ave
Toronto, ON
Note for Media:
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
12:15 p.m. (EDT): Minister Petitpas Taylor will deliver remarks at the Empire Club of Canada on the topic "From hospital to home: Preparing our health care system for an aging Canada."
Location
Arcadian Court
401 Bay Street
Simpson Tower, 8th Floor
Toronto, ON
2:30 p.m. (EDT): Minister Petitpas Taylor will announce the availability of Canada's Food Guide in Indigenous and multicultural languages.
Location
Chalo! FreshCo
8405 Financial Drive
Brampton, ON
Note for Media:
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
10:00 a.m. (EDT): The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, will announce Government of Canada funding that will benefit Canadians at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Location
Main Lobby
LMC Brampton
2979 Bovaird Drive East
Brampton, ON
Note for Media:
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
