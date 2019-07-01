/R E P E A T -- Moving: Online address changes are free for Hydro-Québec customers/

MONTREAL, June 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As moving season heats up, Hydro-Québec would like to remind customers that they can save by notifying us of their address change online.

By letting us know about a change of address on our website, customers can avoid the $25 administration fee. That's what a growing number of customers have been doing. Since the beginning of the year, 42% of those who are moving have notified us online. In 2018, more than 850,000 customers moved to a new address, with more than 66 000 moves on July 1.

To meet the needs of customers who are moving, Hydro-Québec's customer relations centres will be open on July 1, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Customers must notify us of their moving-in date to be sure they'll have electricity service at their new address.

To notify us of a change of address online: www.hydroquebec.com/residential/customer-space/moving/change-address.html

Tips for a successful move: www.hydroquebec.com/residential/customer-space/moving/successful-move.html

