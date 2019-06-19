/R E P E A T -- Media invitation - Unveiling of the summer exhibitions at the MAC/

Present at the press conference will be:

Artist Rebecca Belmore

John Zeppetelli , Director and Chief Curator, MAC

, Director and Chief Curator, MAC Wanda Nanibush , Curator, Indigenous Art, AGO

, Curator, Indigenous Art, AGO Lesley Johnstone , Curator and Head of Exhibitions and Education, MAC

, Curator and Head of Exhibitions and Education, MAC Marie-Eve Beaupré, Curator of the Collection, MAC

Note : artists Chloë Lum & Yannick Desranleau will also be present and available for interviews.

Noteworthy (on June 20 and 21 at the MAC):

In recognition of the National Indigenous Peoples Day, the MAC will be free of charge on June 21 , all day, to allow more visitors to view exhibitions by Anishinaabe artist Rebecca Belmore and Algonquin artist Nadia Myre .

, all day, to allow more visitors to view exhibitions by Anishinaabe artist and Algonquin artist . Rebecca Belmore will offer a guided tour of her exhibition with Wanda Nanibush ( Thursday, June 20 , 5 p.m. , at the MAC, in English).

will offer a guided tour of her exhibition with ( , , at the MAC, in English). The Museo Universitario Arte Contemporáneo (MUAC) of Mexico City and the MAC present, as part of Place Publique at the Darling Foundry, Los subrogados I Les substituts, a one-night performance event ( Thursday, June 20 , 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. , free, at the Darling Foundry).

Facing the Monumental is the largest exhibition devoted to Rebecca Belmore to date. With boundless beauty, sensitivity, and resilience, Belmore's works explore pressing issues of our times: territory, women's lives, and ongoing violence against Indigenous peoples.



The exhibition is organized by the AGO and curated by Wanda Nanibush, Curator, Indigenous Art. The MAC presentation is organized by Lesley Johnstone, Curator and Head of Exhibitions and Education.



In keeping with Facing the Monumental, Nadia Myre's exhibition will present works exploring Indigenous identity and colonialism history.

Presenting two installations (one sculptural, the other a video) positioned in a mutual dialogue, Chloë Lum & Yannick Desranleau's exhibition serves as a testimony to the development of the artists' work in relation to the living arts and performativity over the last few years.

Ragnar Kjartansson's A Lot of Sorrow, 2013, is a collaboration with band The National. The video is the result of a performance organized by MoMA PS1 and directed by the artist, where the group performed their song Sorrow repeatedly for six hours, or 105 times.

