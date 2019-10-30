/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Press Visit of the Fall Exhibitions at the MAC/

Je vois ce que tu regardes: Luis Jacob and Serge Tousignant

Alain Paiement: Bleu de bleu

Gisele Amantea: Faux Site

William Kentridge: Second-hand Reading

Present at the visit will be:

Artist Janet Werner

John Zeppetelli , Director and Chief Curator, MAC

, Director and Chief Curator, MAC François LeTourneux, Associate Curator, MAC, and Curator of Janet Werner's exhibition.

Note: Lesley Johnstone, Curator and Head of Exhibitions and Education, Mark Lanctôt, Curator, and Marie-Eve Beaupré, Curator of the Collection will be present to answer questions on the other exhibitions.

A major figure in Canadian painting who has played a prominent role in reinventing the portrait genre, Janet Werner blurs the lines between abstraction and realism, between real and imaginary, to the spectator's delight.

The MAC is proud to present this fall a major survey of the last decade of her work. Visitors will have an opportunity to gauge the scope of Werner's practice. Since the 1990s she has developed a unique genre of fictional portraits featuring fictional subjects. For a few years now, she has also been interested in the artist's studio as the context in which painting is produced.

When:

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30, 2019

10 A.M.

Where:

AT THE MAC

185 SAINTE-CATHERINE WEST

RSVP before October 29

For further information: Roxane Dumas-Noël, 514 847-6232, roxane.dumas-noel@macm.org

