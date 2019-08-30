/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Hydro-Québec's results for the first six months of 2019/

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec wishes to invite media representatives to take part in a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. regarding its financial results for the first six months of 2019.

The results will be presented by Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Risk Officer of Hydro-Québec. Following the presentation, Mr. Lafleur will be available to answer questions from journalists on the matter.

Journalists who would like to take part in the conference call must register with Francis Labbé by calling 514 289-5005.

The press kit will be sent under embargo prior to the presentation.

What

Conference call and webcast regarding Hydro-Québec's results for the first six months of 2019

Who

Jean-Hugues Lafleur , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Risk Officer, Hydro-Québec

Date

August 30, 2019

Time

11:00 a.m. : start of conference call and webcast

Where

Documents available at http://news.hydroquebec.com/en/ as of the start of the conference call

