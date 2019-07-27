/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Wreath-laying ceremony in Ottawa to mark 66th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice/

OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, His Excellency Maeng-ho Shin, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Bill Black, President, National Capital Unit 7, Korea Veterans Association, Veterans and guests will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial to mark the 66th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, and to remember the service and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom.

Location: National War Memorial

Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

K1P 5A4



Date: Saturday, 27 July 2019



Time: 10:45 EDT

As well as the 66th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, the 5th anniversary of the end of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan, and the 75th anniversaries of the Battle of the Scheldt and the Italian Campaign during the Second World War.

