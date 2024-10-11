SUMMERSIDE, PE, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, Cory Snow, Deputy Mayor of Summerside, and Conor Mullin, President of the John Howard Society of PEI.

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024



Time: 10:00 a.m. [ADT]



Location: Credit Union Place

Main lobby (outside of the Veterans' Convention Centre)

511 Notre Dame St

Summerside, PEI C1N 1T2

