/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - UnSmokeCanada: Heating, vaping and the end of cigarettes/

Media Advisory - UnSmokeCanada: Heating, vaping and the end of cigarettes
May 28, 2019, 06:00 ET
A New Path Forward for a Smoke-Free Future
TORONTO, May 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Peter Luongo, Managing Director of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, will provide a luncheon address to The Empire Club of Canada on Tuesday, May 28. Mr. Luongo's speech will explore the very real challenges facing adult smokers today, RBH's commitment to get out of the cigarette business and a new path forward towards a smoke-free future for Canada.
WHO:
Peter Luongo, Managing Director
Rothmans, Benson & Hedges
WHAT:
UnSmoke
If you don't smoke, don't start.
If you smoke, quit.
If you don't quit, change.
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
* Mr. Luongo will be available to media after 1:30 p.m.
WHERE:
The Empire Club
Sheraton Centre Hotel, Birchwood Ballroom
123 Queen St. West
SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.
For further information: Sarah Tratt, Manager, Media Relations, Sarah.tratt@rbhinc.ca, M: 416-986-4432
