/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - UnSmokeCanada: Heating, vaping and the end of cigarettes/

A New Path Forward for a Smoke-Free Future

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Peter Luongo, Managing Director of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, will provide a luncheon address to The Empire Club of Canada on Tuesday, May 28. Mr. Luongo's speech will explore the very real challenges facing adult smokers today, RBH's commitment to get out of the cigarette business and a new path forward towards a smoke-free future for Canada.

WHO: Peter Luongo, Managing Director

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges



WHAT: UnSmoke





If you don't smoke, don't start.

If you smoke, quit.

If you don't quit, change.



WHEN: Tuesday, May 28, 2019





11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





* Mr. Luongo will be available to media after 1:30 p.m.



WHERE: The Empire Club

Sheraton Centre Hotel, Birchwood Ballroom

123 Queen St. West

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

For further information: Sarah Tratt, Manager, Media Relations, Sarah.tratt@rbhinc.ca, M: 416-986-4432

