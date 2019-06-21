/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - The Government of Canada commemorates Rear-Admiral Walter Hose, of Windsor, among its Hometown Heroes/

WINDSOR, ON, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, will participate in a commemorative ceremony to pay tribute to First World War veteran and former Windsor resident, Rear-Admiral Walter Hose, as part of Parks Canada's Hometown Heroes initiative.

Rear-Admiral Hose's naval career spanned decades during which he trained the Royal Naval Reserve in Newfoundland, was the first Royal Canadian Navy commander of the cruiser HMCS Rainbow, and became the 'father' of Canada's Naval Reserve.

Hometown Heroes is a community-based initiative that honours men and women, both in the Canadian Armed Forces and civilians, who contributed to the cause of freedom during either or both of the World Wars.

This commemorative event will feature a military parade, vintage artillery fire, interpreters in historic uniform from Fort Malden and a commemorative component featuring local youth.

The details are as follows:

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2019



Time: Military parade begins at 1:50 p.m. (EDT)

Ceremony commences at 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

Media to be present by 1:30 p.m. (EDT)



Location: Heavenly Rest Cemetery

5005 Howard Ave.

Windsor, ON N9H 1Z5

