/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Témiscouata RCM/

POHÉNÉGAMOOK, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding to enhance the tourism sector in the Témiscouata RCM and boost economic growth and the creation of good jobs for middle-class families.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Date: August 13, 2019



Time: 2:45 p.m.



Location: Centre touristique Tête-du-Lac Pohénégamook

50 Tête-du-Lac Road

Pohénégamook, Quebec

GOL 1J0

