/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Shining the Spotlight on Community and Creators in the GTA/

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in the Greater Toronto Area to meet with cultural industries and community groups

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will tour the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He will meet with community and cultural industry groups to discuss the priorities facing the audiovisual sector and multicultural communities.

On the morning of August 15, Minister Rodriguez will meet with representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

He will then meet with stakeholders from the audiovisual industry, followed by outreach activities with local Latin American community groups in the evening.

On August 16, Minister Rodriguez will meet with representatives of the community arts organization East End Arts, followed by meetings with community leaders in the Vaughan area and a visit to the King Township Museum.

On Saturday, August 17, he will attend the Pan American Food & Music Festival at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Activities open to media are listed below.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Media event for Thursday, August 15 2019

Hispanic Community Outreach

TIME:

6:30 pm

PLACE:

Jackman Humanities Building, Room 100

University of Toronto

170 St. George Street

Toronto, Ontario

Media events for Friday, August 16 2019

East End Arts

TIME:

11:00 a.m.

PLACE:

St. Matthew's Clubhouse

450 Broadview Avenue

Toronto, Ontario

Notes for media: Photo opportunity

Meeting with community leaders in Vaughan

TIME:

2:15 p.m.

PLACE:

Nicol's Pastry Shop

8633 Weston Road

Woodbridge, Ontario

Visit to the King Township Museum

TIME:

4:00 p.m.

PLACE:

2920 King Road

King City, Ontario

Media event for Saturday, August 17 2019

Pan American Food & Music Festival

TIME:

1:15 p.m.

PLACE:

Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto, Ontario

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

