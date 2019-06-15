/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - PS Lamoureux to provide an update on caregivers/ Français
Jun 15, 2019, 07:35 ET
WINNIPEG, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North will make an important announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship on caregivers. A media availability will follow.
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. (local time)
Place:
Winnipeg Union Station
123 Main Street
Winnipeg, MB
R3C 1A3
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca
