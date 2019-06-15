/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - PS Lamoureux to provide an update on caregivers/

WINNIPEG, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North will make an important announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship on caregivers. A media availability will follow.

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Place:

Winnipeg Union Station

123 Main Street

Winnipeg, MB

R3C 1A3

