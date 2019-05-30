/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory / Photo Opp. - 'UNSMOKE Canada Week' includes Cigarette Butt Clean-Up Day on May 30th/

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Commits to Supporting

Communities Across Canada to Combat Littering

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, May 30th – the day before World No Tabacco Day – Rothmans, Benson & Hedges employees, including Managing Director Peter Luongo, will clean up cigarette butts around Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square. It's part of the company's vision for a smoke-free Canada, and its new UNSmoke awareness campaign.

Cigarette Butt Clean-Up Day is part of a long-term commitment intended to fuel conversations with local and federal governments, and anti-littering organizations, about how the company can support and amplify efforts to combat littering on an ongoing basis.

WHAT: Cigarette Butt Clean-Up Day



WHEN: Thursday May 30th

10:30AM-12:30PM



WHERE: Yonge-Dundas Square

1 Dundas St E., Toronto



WHO: Rothmans, Benson & Hedges employees, including Managing Director Peter Luongo, who is available for interviews to discuss:

• How RBH can help communities in combatting cigarette butt litter

• How UNSmoke Canada Week will reduce stigmas, and help Canadians who want to continue smoking, switch from cigarettes to better alternatives

• How & why Rothmans, Benson & Hedges plans to stop selling cigarettes

• How Rothmans, Benson & Hedges is transforming into a new company

• The need for tough regulations on teen vaping

• Why Health Canada's regulations aren't doing enough to help smokers switch from cigarettes to better alternatives

