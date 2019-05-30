/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory / Photo Opp. - 'UNSMOKE Canada Week' includes Cigarette Butt Clean-Up Day on May 30th/
May 30, 2019, 06:00 ET
Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Commits to Supporting
Communities Across Canada to Combat Littering
TORONTO, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, May 30th – the day before World No Tabacco Day – Rothmans, Benson & Hedges employees, including Managing Director Peter Luongo, will clean up cigarette butts around Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square. It's part of the company's vision for a smoke-free Canada, and its new UNSmoke awareness campaign.
Cigarette Butt Clean-Up Day is part of a long-term commitment intended to fuel conversations with local and federal governments, and anti-littering organizations, about how the company can support and amplify efforts to combat littering on an ongoing basis.
WHAT:
Cigarette Butt Clean-Up Day
WHEN:
Thursday May 30th
10:30AM-12:30PM
WHERE:
Yonge-Dundas Square
1 Dundas St E., Toronto
WHO:
Rothmans, Benson & Hedges employees, including Managing Director Peter Luongo, who is available for interviews to discuss:
• How RBH can help communities in combatting cigarette butt litter
• How UNSmoke Canada Week will reduce stigmas, and help Canadians who want to continue smoking, switch from cigarettes to better alternatives
• How & why Rothmans, Benson & Hedges plans to stop selling cigarettes
• How Rothmans, Benson & Hedges is transforming into a new company
• The need for tough regulations on teen vaping
• Why Health Canada's regulations aren't doing enough to help smokers switch from cigarettes to better alternatives
SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Victoria Kirk, Victoria@selectpr.ca, 416.558.4507; Andrew Findlater, afindlater@selectpr.ca, 416-659-1197
