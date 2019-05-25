/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - MP Rusnak to Make a Clean Technology Announcement for the Forestry Sector/

OTTAWA, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Canada, will make clean technology announcement for the forestry sector in Thunder Bay. A media availability will follow.



Date: May 27, 2019



Time: 12:00 p.m.



Location: Resolute Forest Products' Thunder Bay Mill

2001 Neebing Avenue, Thunder Bay, Ontario

