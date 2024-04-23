COQUITLAM, BC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will attend an event in Coquitlam, British Columbia, to highlight the federal budget's investments to make life more affordable.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Time

11:00 a.m. PDT

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must register with Public Safety Canada by emailing [email protected] to obtain the event location

to obtain the event location Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. PDT

