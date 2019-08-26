/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and a representative of the Government of British Columbia will make an announcement regarding the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund.

Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date: Monday, August 26, 2019 Time: 2:45 p.m. (local time) Location: Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site

603 Fort Rodd Hill Rd, Victoria, BC V9C 2W8



Directions: Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site

This event will be livestreamed on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Facebook page.

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

