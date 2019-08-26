/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement/ Français

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Aug 26, 2019, 09:00 ET

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and a representative of the Government of British Columbia will make an announcement regarding the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund.

Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date:

Monday, August 26, 2019

Time:

2:45 p.m. (local time)

Location:

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site

603 Fort Rodd Hill Rd, Victoria, BC V9C 2W8


Directions:

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site

This event will be livestreamed on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Facebook page.

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement/

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Aug 26, 2019, 09:00 ET