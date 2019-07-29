/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to be awarded to 29 recipients/

HAMILTON, ON, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 29 individuals during a ceremony in Ontario to recognize their work improving Veterans' well-being, as well as their commitment to commemorate Veterans' sacrifices and achievements.

Location: Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

9280 Airport Road,

Mount Hope, Ontario



Date: 29 July 2019



Time: 10:30 EDT

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in an exemplary manner to the care and well-being of Veterans and the remembrance of Veterans' sacrifices and achievements.

