/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to be awarded to 29 recipients/

Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to be awarded to 29 recipients
Jul 29, 2019, 08:00 ET
HAMILTON, ON, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 29 individuals during a ceremony in Ontario to recognize their work improving Veterans' well-being, as well as their commitment to commemorate Veterans' sacrifices and achievements.
|
Location:
|
Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum
|
Date:
|
29 July 2019
|
Time:
|
10:30 EDT
The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in an exemplary manner to the care and well-being of Veterans and the remembrance of Veterans' sacrifices and achievements.
