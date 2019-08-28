/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to visit Elsipogtog First Nation to announce support for significant infrastructure projects/

ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NB, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, alongside Chief Arren Sock, will highlight several construction projects completed or underway in Elsipogtog First Nation.

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 Time: 3:30 p.m. (ADT) Where: Site of new school, Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Jeff Valois, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan,Minister of Indigenous Services, 613-698-2884; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca