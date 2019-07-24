/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to Make an Announcement About the Preservation and Revitalization of Indigenous Languages/

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will make an announcement in support of the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages

FREDERICTON, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will make an announcement on Wednesday about the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages in Atlantic Canada. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. He will be accompanied by Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism); Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; and Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Fredericton).

DATE:

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

TIME:

10:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Marshall d'Avray Hall (Room 356)

University of New Brunswick – Fredericton

10 MacKay Drive

Fredericton, New Brunswick

