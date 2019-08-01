/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association/ Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 01, 2019, 06:00 ET

NORTH YORK, ON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be joining members of the Korean Canadian Business Association and Ali Ehsassi, Member of Parliament for Willowdale, to discuss government support for small businesses.

Date:

Thursday, August 1, 2019


Time:

5:30 to 6:15 p.m.


Location:

St. George on Yonge Anglican
5350 Yonge Street
North York, Ontario

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook 

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association/

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 01, 2019, 06:00 ET