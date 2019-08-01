/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association/

NORTH YORK, ON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be joining members of the Korean Canadian Business Association and Ali Ehsassi, Member of Parliament for Willowdale, to discuss government support for small businesses.

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019



Time: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.



Location: St. George on Yonge Anglican

5350 Yonge Street

North York, Ontario

