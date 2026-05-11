The Government of Canada will announce support for Canadian creative industries in global markets

MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, will hold a press conference in Montréal on Monday to announce support for the growth of Canadian creative industries in international markets. He will be accompanied by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament (Laurier–Sainte-Marie).

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

EVENT:

Hybrid (in-person and via Zoom)

DATE:

Monday, May 11, 2026

TIME:

10:30 a.m.

Media representatives wishing to participate in this event must register by sending their full name and the name of their organization to [email protected] by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Details to be shared upon registration.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]