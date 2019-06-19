/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister McKenna and the Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin mark 100 years of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada/ Français

News provided by

Parks Canada

Jun 19, 2019, 10:00 ET

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. To highlight this milestone, a national symposium will be held in Ottawa to bring together leaders from the across Canada to reflect on the legacy of 100 years of historical commemoration.

Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, will address the symposium participants, followed by a keynote speech by the Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin, Canada's former Chief Justice.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, June 19th, 2019

Time:

Ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m. (EST)
Media are asked to arrive at 7:15 p.m. (EST)                  



Location:

Canadian War Museum
1 Vimy Place
Ottawa, ON K1A 0M8

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Information and RSVP: Sabrina Kim, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 819-420-9292, pc.medias-media.pc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Parks Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister McKenna and the Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin mark 100 years of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada/

News provided by

Parks Canada

Jun 19, 2019, 10:00 ET