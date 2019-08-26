/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Mary Ng to Announce Funding for Cultural Infrastructure across British Columbia, Including New Museum in Vancouver's Chinatown/

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce support for the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, as well as funding for a number of cultural infrastructure projects across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce funding for the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation on Monday. Minister Ng will also highlight numerous cultural infrastructure investments across British Columbia. She will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Monday, August 26, 2019

TIME:

2:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Hall of Hundred Rivers

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

578 Carrall Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

