Media Advisory - Minister MacKinnon will provide an update on misclassification in the trucking industry
Nov 28, 2024, 11:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour and Seniors, Steven MacKinnon, will be in Surrey to provide an update on misclassification in the trucking industry.


|
Date:
|
Thursday, November 28, 2024
|
Time:
|
5:20 p.m. PST
|
Place:
|
Surrey Board of Trade
14439 – 104 Avenue, Unit
101
Surrey, British Columbia
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before noon PST on Thursday, November 28, 2024.
