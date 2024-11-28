/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory -Minister MacKinnon will provide an update on misclassification in the trucking industry/ Français

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Nov 28, 2024, 11:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour and Seniors, Steven MacKinnon, will be in Surrey to provide an update on misclassification in the trucking industry.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:        

Thursday, November 28, 2024

 

Time:

5:20 p.m. PST

 

Place:      

Surrey Board of Trade

14439 – 104 Avenue, Unit

101

Surrey, British Columbia

 

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before noon PST on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information (media only): Philippe-Alexandre Langlois, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Employment and Social Development Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada