/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make an important announcement to improve the health and wellbeing of Veterans in Canada/

HAMILTON, ON, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will make an important announcement regarding research in chronic pain issues and treatment in Veterans.

Minister MacAulay and other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Location: McMaster University Health Sciences Centre

Farncombe Atrium

3rd Floor, blue (NE) section

1200 Main Street West

Hamilton, ON



Date: Monday, July 29, 2019



Time: 9:00 EDT

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

