/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Announce New Support for Official Language Education for Minority Communities and Second-Language Learning across Country/

Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, as she makes an important announcement regarding official language education for minority communities and second-language learning across the country

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and Francophonie, will announce a new protocol for agreements with provinces and territories to support official language education for minority communities and second-language education on Wednesday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

September 4, 2019

TIME:

10:15 am

PLACE:

École élémentaire publique Louise-Arbour

175 Beech Street

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

