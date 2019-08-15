/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu visits Canada Summer Jobs employers in Burlington/ Français
Aug 15, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, August 15, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will visit organizations participating in the Canada Summer Jobs program to hear from employers and youth on how they are benefitting from the program.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
EVENT:
Visit with Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington
TIME:
9:30 a.m.
PLACE:
Habitat for Humanity
1800 Appleby Line, Unit 10
Burlington, Ontario
Both Minister Hajdu and Parliamentary Secretary Damoff will be available for a photo opportunity.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Véronique Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, veronique.simard@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca, 819-654-5611; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
