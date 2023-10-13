GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will provide remarks and hold a media availability in celebration of reaching a historic milestone in a new Indigenous-led initiative to protect land, support thriving cultures, and foster economic diversification across the territory.

Minister Guilbeault will be joined by Shane Thompson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change from the Government of the Northwest Territories, Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty, Tłı̨chǫ Government, Grand Chief Herb Norwegian, Dehcho First Nations, Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik, Gwich'in Tribal Council, Ɂek'wahtı̨dǝ́ and Danny Gaudet, Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government.

Event:

Remarks and Media Availability Date:

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time:

1:30 p.m. EDT (11:30 a.m. MDT) Location:

Zoom Webinar

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain the Zoom details.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) and avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

