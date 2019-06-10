/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duncan to Deliver Opening Remarks at the Canadian Concussion Prevention Workshop/

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will deliver opening remarks at the Canadian Concussion Prevention Workshop

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will be at the Canadian Museum of Nature on Monday to deliver opening remarks at the Canadian Concussion Prevention Workshop, hosted by the Sport Information Resource Centre.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Monday, June 10, 2019

TIME:

8:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Canadian Museum of Nature

Barrick Salon

240 McLeod Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Note to media: Media will only be admitted for Minister Duncan's remarks.

