/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duncan to Announce Funding for Sport and Physical Activity Programming in Indigenous Communities/

Aug 12, 2019, 07:00 ET
The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce funding to expand sport and physical activity programming in Indigenous communities
EDMONTON, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce funding to expand sport and physical activity programming in Indigenous communities on Monday.
Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
August 12, 2019
TIME:
1:00 p.m
PLACE:
Edmonton Intercultural Centre (gymnasium)
9538 - 107 Avenue NW
Edmonton, Alberta
