/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duncan to Announce Funding for Sport and Physical Activity Programming in Indigenous Communities/

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce funding to expand sport and physical activity programming in Indigenous communities

EDMONTON, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce funding to expand sport and physical activity programming in Indigenous communities on Monday.

Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

August 12, 2019

TIME:

1:00 p.m

PLACE:

Edmonton Intercultural Centre (gymnasium)

9538 - 107 Avenue NW

Edmonton, Alberta

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only): Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-1696, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

