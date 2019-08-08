/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Member of Parliament David Graham to Make an Announcement About the 125th Anniversary Celebrations of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain/ Français
Aug 08, 2019, 08:00 ET
The Government of Canada supports the 125th anniversary celebrations of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, the oldest village in the northern Laurentians
NOTRE-DAME-DE-PONTMAIN, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - David Graham, Member of Parliament (Laurentides-–Labelle), will make an announcement on Thursday about support for a commemorative project marking the 125th anniversary of the incorporation of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, the oldest village in the northern Laurentians. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Thursday, August 8, 2019
TIME:
2:30 p.m.
PLACE:
Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain Town Hall
5 Rue de l'Église
Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Quebec
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
