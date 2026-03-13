Investing in arts, culture and heritage in the Yukon

The Government of Canada announces investments of over $14.3 million to support arts, culture and heritage projects in the Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The arts and culture sector plays a vital role in strengthening social cohesion and in shaping vibrant, inclusive and resilient communities across Canada's North.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced more than $14.3 million in funding to support arts, culture, official languages and Indigenous languages organizations across the Yukon. Minister Miller was joined by Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament (Yukon).

These investments support 30 organizations that preserve and promote linguistic diversity, champion Canadian talent, promote local journalism, showcase the Yukon's thriving cultural scene, foster inclusive communities and further reconciliation efforts. Among the many recipients receiving support are the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Jazz Yukon, Les Essentielles, What's Up Yukon magazine, the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre and the Yukon Human Rights Commission. The attached backgrounder provides additional details.

This funding demonstrates an ongoing commitment to Canada's arts and culture sectors, with new and renewed investments that support creators, strengthen cultural institutions, and ensure that Canadian stories continue to thrive at home and beyond.

Quotes

"Arts and culture bring people together; they spark dialogue and create opportunities for stories to be shared, traditions to be honoured and new ideas to take root. Seeing firsthand the passion, creativity and resilience of the arts and culture community here in Yukon has shown me just how special this place is. I'm proud of these investments that will empower Yukon's artists and creators, cultural champions and storytellers, ensuring that Northern voices will continue to shape Canada's creative economy."

--The Honorable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The projects receiving funding today are building lasting cultural change across our territory. Our government's support allows creativity to flourish and our communities to thrive, strengthening our well-being and identity. Yukon's cultural ecosystem is a living tapestry--vibrant, diverse and ever-evolving--where artists, traditions and communities come together to create a unique story that belongs to the world."

--Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament (Yukon)

"Shä̀w níthän, gunałchéesh, màhsi'cho, sógá sénlá', and tsin'įį choh to the Government of Canada for supporting our Youth Today, Language Leaders Tomorrow fluency development program. Led by our Yukon Native Language Centre team, this initiative helps our young people learn, speak and carry forward our languages--keeping our cultures alive and our communities strong, connected and vibrant for generations to come. It also helps build a bridge to the future, supporting the next generation of fully fluent teachers who will guide language learning in our homes, language nests, schools, communities and throughout our traditional territories."

--Grand Chief Math'ieya Alatini, Council of Yukon First Nations

"The continued investment from Canadian Heritage strengthens communities where the arts are integral to the fabric of civic life. At this dynamic moment for culture and programming, this commitment gives the sector confidence to adapt, dream and innovate."

--Casey Prescott, Chief Executive Officer, Yukon Arts Centre

"Canadian Heritage is an esteemed, tried and true partner in the arts. The Canada Arts Presentation Fund continues to fuel Jazz Yukon's creativity, allowing us to showcase Canadian and Yukon-based jazz, blues, improvisational, fusion, contemporary and world music artists. With this funding, Jazz Yukon can continue to present and produce events and initiatives that engage audiences. The support of Canadian Heritage has made it possible for our team and partners across the arts and culture sector to 'dream and do it', turning ideas into vibrant performances that bring communities together through music."

--Duncan Sinclair, President and Artistic Director, Jazz Yukon

Quick Facts

The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists and artisans, local heritage performers or specialists, and local First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural carriers to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund supports organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series as well as organizations that fund arts presenters.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the conditions that support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and the planning and design of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

The Canada Periodical Fund provides financial assistance to Canadian print magazines, print community newspapers (non-daily) and digital periodicals, to enable them to overcome market disadvantages and continue to provide Canadian readers with the content they choose to read.

The Commemorate Canada program provides funding to initiatives that commemorate historical figures, places, events and accomplishments of national significance. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation component of the program provides funding to eligible recipients for initiatives that increase awareness and commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Indigenous Languages Program supports the efforts of Indigenous peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in the preservation and presentation of heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous culture and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society. The Anti-Hate component of the program provides funding to community-based initiatives that address systemic racism, discrimination or hate by effecting sustainable change to promote the value of diversity and foster inclusion and a sense of belonging in Canada.

The Official Languages Support Programs foster the vitality of Francophone and Anglophone minority communities and promote English and French in Canadian society. The Community Life Component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program offers official language minority communities access to services in their own language, as well as the infrastructure necessary to ensure their growth and development. The Minority Language Education Component helps provincial and territorial governments provide education in the language of the official language minority community.

Related Products

Backgrounder – List of funded projects

Associated Links

Building Communities through Arts and Heritage

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Canada Periodical Fund

Commemorate Canada

Indigenous Languages Program

Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program

Museums Assistance Program

Official Languages Support Programs

Backgrounder: Investing in arts, culture and heritage in the Yukon

WHITEHORSE, March 13, 2026

The Government of Canada is investing over $14.3 million to support Yukon communities and celebrate Indigenous languages, arts, culture, heritage and the creative sector. Funding will also strengthen journalism and publishing, promote official languages, advance truth and reconciliation efforts, and support anti-hate education. The investment will fund a wide range of local projects and organizations across the territory.

List of supported organizations

City/Town Organization Project Program Funding Year Beaver Creek White River First Nation White River First Nation – Indigenous Language & Cultural Program Indigenous Languages Program $1,457,140 2025–2029 Carcross, Dawson City, Haines Junction, Watson Lake, Whitehorse Yukon Human Rights Commission Northern Lights: Community-Based Anti-Hate Education for the Yukon's Urban and Rural Youth Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program $115,695 2026–2029 Carmacks Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation LS/CFN Cultural Centre Canada Cultural Spaces Fund $400,000 2025–2026 Dawson City Dawson City Arts Society KIAC Performing Arts Series Canada Arts Presentation Fund $56,550 2025–2028 Dawson City Dawson City Arts Society Yukon Riverside Arts Festival Building Communities through Arts and Heritage $26,900 2025–2027 Dawson City Dawson City Music Festival Association 2026 and 2027 Dawson City Music Festival and Year-Round Presenting Canada Arts Presentation Fund $60,000 2026–2028 Dawson City Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Truth and Reconciliation Awareness Day Commemorate Canada $6,700 2025–2026 Pelly Crossing Selkirk First Nation Bringing Back our Culture Commemorate Canada $6,700 2025–2026 Ross River Ross River Dena Council Reclaim and Reconnect Commemorate Canada $5,000 2025–2026 Ross River Ross River Dena Council Voices of the Land: Kaska Stories Through Film Indigenous Languages Program $1,969,940 2025–2030 Teslin Teslin Historical and Museum Society Public Programming Policy and Exhibit Policy Museums Assistance Program $31,500 2025–2027 Watson Lake Liard Aboriginal Women's Society We work together so our language is strong Indigenous Languages Program $2,419,930 2025–2030 Watson Lake Liard First Nation Guzagi Gutie Sudzeneh'in – We Are Looking After Our Language Indigenous Languages Program $1,092,855 2025–2028 Whitehorse 536376 Yukon Inc. What's Up Yukon Canada Periodical Fund $36,167 2025–2026 Whitehorse Association franco-yukonnaise 2025–2028 programming Official Languages Support Programs $2,449,590 2025–2028 Whitehorse Association franco-yukonnaise – L'Aurore boréale L'Aurore boréale Canada Periodical Fund $89,185 2025–2026 Whitehorse Blue Feather Musical Society Blue Feather Music Festival Canada Arts Presentation Fund $30,000 2025–2026 Whitehorse Council of Yukon First Nations Youth Today, Language Leaders Tomorrow Indigenous Languages Program $2,136,634 2025–2029 Whitehorse Gwaandak Theatre Society Awaken Festival Canada Arts Presentation Fund $115,000 2025–2028 Whitehorse Harper Street Publishing Inc. Yukon, North of Ordinary Canada Periodical Fund $45,930 2025–2026 Whitehorse Heart of Riverdale Community Centre Cypherfest Streetdance and Music Festival 2025 Building Communities through Arts and Heritage $20,800 2025–2026 Whitehorse Jazz Yukon Jazz on the Wing Canada Arts Presentation Fund $142,740 2023–2027 Whitehorse Kwanlin Dün Cultural Society Kwanlin Dün Knowledge Keeping Media Collection for Cultural Practices Museums Assistance Program $388,726 2023–2026 Whitehorse Kwanlin Dün First Nation Foundations for Kwanlin Dün First Nation Collections Management System Museums Assistance Program $75,000 2025–2026 Whitehorse Kwanlin Dün First Nation Honouring Our Survivors 2025 Commemorate Canada $6,700 2025–2026 Whitehorse Les Essentielles 2024–2027 programming Official Languages Support Programs $313,875 2024–2027 Whitehorse Nakai Theatre Ensemble (Pivot Theatre Yukon Society) Nakai Presents Canada Arts Presentation Fund $27,000 2025–2027 Whitehorse Whitehorse 2026 Arctic Winter Games Host Society Pop-Up Performances Canada Arts Presentation Fund $65,000 2025–2026 Whitehorse Whitehorse Concerts Exploring Classical Music Canada Arts Presentation Fund $54,000 2023–2026 Whitehorse Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council NDTR Community Events: Capacity Building Commemorate Canada $10,000 2025–2026 Whitehorse Yukon Arts Centre Summit Pre-Planning Period Presenter Summit Phase 2 and Phase 3 Multidisciplinary Performing Arts Programming Canada Arts Presentation Fund $448,100 2024–2028 Whitehorse Yukon Film Society Yukon Theatre Capital Upgrades Canada Cultural Spaces Fund $189,654 2024–2026 Whitehorse Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Society Yukon Rendezvous Festival Building Communities through Arts and Heritage $14,800 2025–2026

Associated Link

Investing in arts, culture and heritage in the Yukon

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]