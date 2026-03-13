Investing in arts, culture and heritage in the Yukon

News provided byCanadian Heritage
Mar 13, 2026, 16:30 ET
The Government of Canada announces investments of over $14.3 million to support arts, culture and heritage projects in the Yukon
WHITEHORSE, YT, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The arts and culture sector plays a vital role in strengthening social cohesion and in shaping vibrant, inclusive and resilient communities across Canada's North.
Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced more than $14.3 million in funding to support arts, culture, official languages and Indigenous languages organizations across the Yukon. Minister Miller was joined by Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament (Yukon).
These investments support 30 organizations that preserve and promote linguistic diversity, champion Canadian talent, promote local journalism, showcase the Yukon's thriving cultural scene, foster inclusive communities and further reconciliation efforts. Among the many recipients receiving support are the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Jazz Yukon, Les Essentielles, What's Up Yukon magazine, the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre and the Yukon Human Rights Commission. The attached backgrounder provides additional details.
This funding demonstrates an ongoing commitment to Canada's arts and culture sectors, with new and renewed investments that support creators, strengthen cultural institutions, and ensure that Canadian stories continue to thrive at home and beyond.
Quotes
"Arts and culture bring people together; they spark dialogue and create opportunities for stories to be shared, traditions to be honoured and new ideas to take root. Seeing firsthand the passion, creativity and resilience of the arts and culture community here in Yukon has shown me just how special this place is. I'm proud of these investments that will empower Yukon's artists and creators, cultural champions and storytellers, ensuring that Northern voices will continue to shape Canada's creative economy."
--The Honorable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages
"The projects receiving funding today are building lasting cultural change across our territory. Our government's support allows creativity to flourish and our communities to thrive, strengthening our well-being and identity. Yukon's cultural ecosystem is a living tapestry--vibrant, diverse and ever-evolving--where artists, traditions and communities come together to create a unique story that belongs to the world."
--Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament (Yukon)
"Shä̀w níthän, gunałchéesh, màhsi'cho, sógá sénlá', and tsin'įį choh to the Government of Canada for supporting our Youth Today, Language Leaders Tomorrow fluency development program. Led by our Yukon Native Language Centre team, this initiative helps our young people learn, speak and carry forward our languages--keeping our cultures alive and our communities strong, connected and vibrant for generations to come. It also helps build a bridge to the future, supporting the next generation of fully fluent teachers who will guide language learning in our homes, language nests, schools, communities and throughout our traditional territories."
--Grand Chief Math'ieya Alatini, Council of Yukon First Nations
"The continued investment from Canadian Heritage strengthens communities where the arts are integral to the fabric of civic life. At this dynamic moment for culture and programming, this commitment gives the sector confidence to adapt, dream and innovate."
--Casey Prescott, Chief Executive Officer, Yukon Arts Centre
"Canadian Heritage is an esteemed, tried and true partner in the arts. The Canada Arts Presentation Fund continues to fuel Jazz Yukon's creativity, allowing us to showcase Canadian and Yukon-based jazz, blues, improvisational, fusion, contemporary and world music artists. With this funding, Jazz Yukon can continue to present and produce events and initiatives that engage audiences. The support of Canadian Heritage has made it possible for our team and partners across the arts and culture sector to 'dream and do it', turning ideas into vibrant performances that bring communities together through music."
--Duncan Sinclair, President and Artistic Director, Jazz Yukon
Quick Facts
The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists and artisans, local heritage performers or specialists, and local First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural carriers to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.
The Canada Arts Presentation Fund supports organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series as well as organizations that fund arts presenters.
The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the conditions that support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and the planning and design of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.
The Canada Periodical Fund provides financial assistance to Canadian print magazines, print community newspapers (non-daily) and digital periodicals, to enable them to overcome market disadvantages and continue to provide Canadian readers with the content they choose to read.
The Commemorate Canada program provides funding to initiatives that commemorate historical figures, places, events and accomplishments of national significance. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation component of the program provides funding to eligible recipients for initiatives that increase awareness and commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The Indigenous Languages Program supports the efforts of Indigenous peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages.
The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in the preservation and presentation of heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous culture and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.
The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society. The Anti-Hate component of the program provides funding to community-based initiatives that address systemic racism, discrimination or hate by effecting sustainable change to promote the value of diversity and foster inclusion and a sense of belonging in Canada.
The Official Languages Support Programs foster the vitality of Francophone and Anglophone minority communities and promote English and French in Canadian society. The Community Life Component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program offers official language minority communities access to services in their own language, as well as the infrastructure necessary to ensure their growth and development. The Minority Language Education Component helps provincial and territorial governments provide education in the language of the official language minority community.
Related Products
Backgrounder – List of funded projects
Associated Links
Building Communities through Arts and Heritage
Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program
Official Languages Support Programs
Backgrounder: Investing in arts, culture and heritage in the Yukon
WHITEHORSE, March 13, 2026
The Government of Canada is investing over $14.3 million to support Yukon communities and celebrate Indigenous languages, arts, culture, heritage and the creative sector. Funding will also strengthen journalism and publishing, promote official languages, advance truth and reconciliation efforts, and support anti-hate education. The investment will fund a wide range of local projects and organizations across the territory.
|
City/Town
|
Organization
|
Project
|
Program
|
Funding
|
Year
|
Beaver Creek
|
White River First Nation
|
White River First Nation – Indigenous Language & Cultural Program
|
Indigenous Languages Program
|
$1,457,140
|
2025–2029
|
Carcross, Dawson City, Haines Junction, Watson Lake, Whitehorse
|
Yukon Human Rights Commission
|
Northern Lights: Community-Based Anti-Hate Education for the Yukon's Urban and Rural Youth
|
Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program
|
$115,695
|
2026–2029
|
Carmacks
|
Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation
|
LS/CFN Cultural Centre
|
Canada Cultural Spaces Fund
|
$400,000
|
2025–2026
|
Dawson City
|
Dawson City Arts Society
|
KIAC Performing Arts Series
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$56,550
|
2025–2028
|
Dawson City
|
Dawson City Arts Society
|
Yukon Riverside Arts Festival
|
Building Communities through Arts and Heritage
|
$26,900
|
2025–2027
|
Dawson City
|
Dawson City Music Festival Association
|
2026 and 2027 Dawson City Music Festival and Year-Round Presenting
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$60,000
|
2026–2028
|
Dawson City
|
Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in
|
Truth and Reconciliation Awareness Day
|
Commemorate Canada
|
$6,700
|
2025–2026
|
Pelly Crossing
|
Selkirk First Nation
|
Bringing Back our Culture
|
Commemorate Canada
|
$6,700
|
2025–2026
|
Ross River
|
Ross River Dena Council
|
Reclaim and Reconnect
|
Commemorate Canada
|
$5,000
|
2025–2026
|
Ross River
|
Ross River Dena Council
|
Voices of the Land: Kaska Stories Through Film
|
Indigenous Languages Program
|
$1,969,940
|
2025–2030
|
Teslin
|
Teslin Historical and Museum Society
|
Public Programming Policy and Exhibit Policy
|
Museums Assistance Program
|
$31,500
|
2025–2027
|
Watson Lake
|
Liard Aboriginal Women's Society
|
We work together so our language is strong
|
Indigenous Languages Program
|
$2,419,930
|
2025–2030
|
Watson Lake
|
Liard First Nation
|
Guzagi Gutie Sudzeneh'in – We Are Looking After Our Language
|
Indigenous Languages Program
|
$1,092,855
|
2025–2028
|
Whitehorse
|
536376 Yukon Inc.
|
What's Up Yukon
|
Canada Periodical Fund
|
$36,167
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Association franco-yukonnaise
|
2025–2028 programming
|
Official Languages Support Programs
|
$2,449,590
|
2025–2028
|
Whitehorse
|
Association franco-yukonnaise – L'Aurore boréale
|
L'Aurore boréale
|
Canada Periodical Fund
|
$89,185
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Blue Feather Musical Society
|
Blue Feather Music Festival
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$30,000
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Council of Yukon First Nations
|
Youth Today, Language Leaders Tomorrow
|
Indigenous Languages Program
|
$2,136,634
|
2025–2029
|
Whitehorse
|
Gwaandak Theatre Society
|
Awaken Festival
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$115,000
|
2025–2028
|
Whitehorse
|
Harper Street Publishing Inc.
|
Yukon, North of Ordinary
|
Canada Periodical Fund
|
$45,930
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Heart of Riverdale Community Centre
|
Cypherfest Streetdance and Music Festival 2025
|
Building Communities through Arts and Heritage
|
$20,800
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Jazz Yukon
|
Jazz on the Wing
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$142,740
|
2023–2027
|
Whitehorse
|
Kwanlin Dün Cultural Society
|
Kwanlin Dün Knowledge Keeping Media Collection for Cultural Practices
|
Museums Assistance Program
|
$388,726
|
2023–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Kwanlin Dün First Nation
|
Foundations for Kwanlin Dün First Nation Collections Management System
|
Museums Assistance Program
|
$75,000
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Kwanlin Dün First Nation
|
Honouring Our Survivors 2025
|
Commemorate Canada
|
$6,700
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Les Essentielles
|
2024–2027 programming
|
Official Languages Support Programs
|
$313,875
|
2024–2027
|
Whitehorse
|
Nakai Theatre Ensemble (Pivot Theatre Yukon Society)
|
Nakai Presents
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$27,000
|
2025–2027
|
Whitehorse
|
Whitehorse 2026 Arctic Winter Games Host Society
|
Pop-Up Performances
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$65,000
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Whitehorse Concerts
|
Exploring Classical Music
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$54,000
|
2023–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council
|
NDTR Community Events: Capacity Building
|
Commemorate Canada
|
$10,000
|
2025–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Yukon Arts Centre
|
Summit Pre-Planning Period
Presenter Summit Phase 2 and Phase 3
Multidisciplinary Performing Arts Programming
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
$448,100
|
2024–2028
|
Whitehorse
|
Yukon Film Society
|
Yukon Theatre Capital Upgrades
|
Canada Cultural Spaces Fund
|
$189,654
|
2024–2026
|
Whitehorse
|
Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Society
|
Yukon Rendezvous Festival
|
Building Communities through Arts and Heritage
|
$14,800
|
2025–2026
Associated Link
Investing in arts, culture and heritage in the Yukon
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]
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