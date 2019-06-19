/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Media Technical Briefing on National Security Legislation (Bill C-59)/

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to a background, not-for-attribution technical briefing with officials from Public Safety Canada, the Communications Security Establishment, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Department of Justice Canada to mark the fact that Bill C-59, An Act respecting national security matters, has been passed by Parliament and is awaiting Royal Assent.

Following the briefing, officials will answer questions from the media.

VIA TELECONFERENCE

Date

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Time

12:30 p.m. EDT

Participants dial-in numbers: 613-954-9003 / 1-866-206-0153

Access Code: 8880157#

Media can dial-in as early as 12:00 p.m. EDT

Journalists who wish to obtain presentation materials in advance can register by sending an e-mail to: ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca .

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

