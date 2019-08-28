/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Media Availability with Parks Canada's Underwater Archeology Team Following the Release of Remarkable Images of HMS Terror/

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada released extraordinary, never-before-seen images and video footage of HMS Terror as part of one of the largest, most complex underwater archaeological undertakings in Canadian history (https://www.canada.ca/en/parks-canada/news/2019/08/government-of-canada-releases-remarkable-images-of-the-wreck-of-hms-terror.html).

Media are invited to participate in a teleconference with a member of Parks Canada's Underwater Archaeology Team who made these ground-breaking discoveries.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 28th, 2019



Time: English teleconference: 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

French teleconference: 3:45 p.m. (EDT)



Registration: Media interested in participating in the teleconference must register with Parks Canada Media Relations by email at pc.medias-media.pc@canada.ca. Dial-in information will be provided upon registration.

