/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Tyendinaga Township/

TYENDINAGA TOWNSHIP, ON, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Mike Bossio, Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington; Rick Phillips, Reeve of Tyendinaga Township, Jo-Anne Albert, Mayor of the Municipality of Tweed; and Eric Smith, Reeve of the Township of Stone Mills.

Date: Monday, July 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT)



Location: Tyendinaga Township Municipal Office

859 Melrose Road

Tyendinaga Township, Ontario

