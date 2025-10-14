TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement with the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto, and Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer of Build Canada Homes.

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025



Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT

Members of the media are asked to contact Media Relations [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]