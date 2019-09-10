/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support Canadian youth facing barriers to employment/ Français
Sep 10, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will highlight how the Government of Canada is helping young Canadians in Thunder Bay gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success.
DATE:
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
TIME:
1:30 p.m.
PLACE:
Roots to Harvest
Lillie Street Urban Garden
125 Lillie Street
Thunder Bay, Ontario
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
