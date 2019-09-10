/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support Canadian youth facing barriers to employment/

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will highlight how the Government of Canada is helping young Canadians in Thunder Bay gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Tuesday, September 10, 2019



TIME : 1:30 p.m.



PLACE : Roots to Harvest

Lillie Street Urban Garden

125 Lillie Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario

