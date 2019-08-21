/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to the National Housing Strategy/ Français
Aug 21, 2019, 09:30 ET
VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Vancouver.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Shayne Ramsay, CEO of BC housing, and Thom Armstrong, Executive Director, Community Land Trust.
|
Date:
|
August 21, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Location:
|
95 East 1st Avenue
For further information: Leonard Catling, CMHC, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, LCATLING@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
