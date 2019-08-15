/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to launch new tool to support climate action/

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will launch a new Government of Canada tool to support climate adaptation.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: August 15, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. (EDT) Location: Computer Research Institute of Montréal (Room 9-10)

405 Ogilvy Avenue

Montréal, Québec

The Minister's remarks will be livestreamed on the @ec_minister Twitter account.

Media are encouraged to express their interest and register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Once registered, Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

