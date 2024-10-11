GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, the Honourable Kamal Khera, will be in Mississauga to highlight funding under the Enabling Accessibility Fund mid-sized projects component for an accessible infrastructure project that will support persons with disabilities in the Mississauga region.

Minister Khera will be accompanied by the Minister of Small Business, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Lakeshore, Charles Sousa, and Member of Parliament for Mississauga East–Cooksville, Peter Fornesca.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT



Place: Mississauga, Ontario

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 11, 2024. Further information will be provided upon registration.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information (media only): Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]