/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to inaugurate the brand new Place George-V/ Français
10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET
QUÉBEC, Oct. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Québec, will inaugurate the brand new Place George-V and proceed to a ribbon cutting. The inauguration ceremony will be followed by a question period with the media.
Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Time: 10 am (eastern time)
Location: Place George-V
The site is located in front of the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury (805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue).
A marquee has been set up for the event at Place George-V on the Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue side.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Olivier Pilon, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, 613-323-6621, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
