Feb 22, 2024, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON , Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, joined by Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency, will announce new Greening Government Fund projects that demonstrate innovation in greening federal operations.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
Please confirm your attendance by email at [email protected] by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
To note: All media representatives will be required to check in and present a piece of photo ID at the gate and at reception. We suggest arriving early to avoid potential delays due to security measures.
Date
February 22, 2024
Time (local time)
11:30 AM
Location
John H. Chapman Space Centre
6767 Route de l'Aéroport
Borough of Saint-Hubert
Longueuil, Québec
J3Y 8Y9
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
For further information: Ronny Al-Nosir, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 613-408-8294; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]
