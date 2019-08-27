/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada and Toronto Zoo to make major announcement for Rouge National Urban Park/

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, along with Dolf DeJong, CEO for the Toronto Zoo, will take part in an important announcement regarding Rouge National Urban Park. They will be joined by Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Rouge Park, John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Guildwood, John Tory, City of Toronto Mayor, and Jennifer McKelvie, City of Toronto Ward 25 Councillor.

The announcement will take place at Parks Canada's Zoo Road Welcome Area in Rouge National Urban Park.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:



Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Time: Announcement starts at 9:15 a.m. (ET)

Media to arrive by 9:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Rouge National Urban Park

Zoo Road Welcome Area, Toronto, Ontario

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Jeffrey Sinibaldi, Public Relations and Communications, Rouge National Urban Park, jeffrey.sinibaldi@pc.gc.ca, 647-271-8189; Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca, 819-743-7138

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

