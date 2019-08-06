/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Government of British Columbia to provide updates on the Big Bar Landslide and progress on actions taken to date/ Français
Aug 06, 2019, 07:00 ET
VANCOUVER, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the Honourable Doug Donaldson, will provide an update on the actions taken to date regarding the significant rock slide that occurred upstream of a narrow portion of the Fraser River near Big Bar.
Media are invited to attend in person or call-in. A question and answer period will follow.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 am (Pacific)
|
Location:
|
401 Burrard, Oceanic Plaza
|
Dial-in number:
|
1-866-206-0153
|
Participant passcode:
|
3710190#
Stay connected
- Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
- Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
- Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604 -666-1746, media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Big Bar Landslide Information Team, Incident Command Post, Lillooet, BC, Phone: 778 694-8315, BigBarLandslideIN@gov.bc.ca
Share this article