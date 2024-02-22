/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN WOOLWICH/ Français
Feb 22, 2024, 07:00 ET
WOOLWICH, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Woolwich.
Media are invited to join Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Karen Redman, Regional Chair of the Region of Waterloo, and Sandy Shantz, Mayor for the Township of Woolwich.
Date:
February 22, 2024
Time:
10:30 am ET
Location:
Breslau Community Centre
100 Andover Drive
Breslau, Ontario N0B 1M0
