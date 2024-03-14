STRATFORD, PE, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Steve Ogden, Mayor of Stratford, for a housing announcement.

Date: March 14, 2024



Time: 10:00 a.m. (AT)



Location: Stratford Town Centre

234 Shakespeare Drive

Stratford, PEI C1B 2V8

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]