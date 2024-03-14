/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN STRATFORD/ Français
Mar 14, 2024, 05:00 ET
STRATFORD, PE, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Steve Ogden, Mayor of Stratford, for a housing announcement.
Date:
March 14, 2024
Time:
10:00 a.m. (AT)
Location:
Stratford Town Centre
234 Shakespeare Drive
Stratford, PEI C1B 2V8
SOURCE Government of Canada
For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
