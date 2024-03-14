/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN GIBSONS/ Français
Mar 14, 2024, 09:00 ET
GIBSONS, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Mayor Silas White, Town of Gibsons.
Date:
March 14, 2024
Time:
11:30 am PT
Location:
Gibsons Town Hall
474 Fletcher RD
For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
