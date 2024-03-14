GIBSONS, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Mayor Silas White, Town of Gibsons.

Date: March 14, 2024



Time: 11:30 am PT



Location: Gibsons Town Hall 474 Fletcher RD

Gibsons, BC V0N 1V0

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]